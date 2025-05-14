The circus is coming to town. On 23 and 24 May Artworks Theatre will present the Big Top Travelling Carnival Cabaret, a spectacular circus-themed fundraiser. With aerial artists, acrobats, magic, clowns, mimes, dancers and musical acts, it promises to be a night of non-stop action, magic and wonder.

Zach Boyd, theatre coordinator at Artworks, will preside over the night as ringmaster with equal parts charm and chaos. Having previously run his own carnival with which he travelled around the country, Zach is well versed in how to get the atmosphere pumping and the energy flowing.

• Katherine Kearsley

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025