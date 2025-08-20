Sports and community clubs facing mass extinction event

Community clubs are staring down the barrel of a possible ‘extinction event’ according to Gordon Noble-Campbell, Chairman of the New Zealand Amateur Sport Association (NZASA). With around 18,000 incorporated societies across New Zealand yet to re-register under new legislation, the association warns that thousands may fold early next year.

Those numbers represent everything from community rugby clubs to gardening groups. It is estimated that less than 25 percent of sport and recreation organisations have gone through the re-registration process that must be completed prior to 5 April 2026. Noble-Campbell says that even if there is a “mad rush” in the next few months, it is likely half of the existing clubs in the country will simply be wiped out of existence. Without meeting the new requirements, clubs will be ineligible for many funding streams and will struggle to obtain leases, insurance and financing.

• Sarah Gloyer

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025