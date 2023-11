© Gulf News Ltd

Two groups of quick-thinking teens rescued a stricken sailor whose dinghy drifted after it ‘turtled’ in high winds at Onetangi on Sunday afternoon.

Islander Marshall Cowley was unable to right his boat after it had fully inverted with the mast pointing down and was being pushed further offshore. The 62-year-old thought he’d “had it” when he saw two boats headed in his direction. • Liza Hamilton

