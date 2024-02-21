Ko au te whenua, Ko te whenua ko au / I am the earth and the earth is me

Opening at the Waiheke Community Gallery / Te Whare Taonga o Waiheke last Friday, alongside The Reckoning, sculptural works by 2023’s Artist in Residence Wanda Gillespie and The Perpetual Guardian Sculpture on the Gulf 2024 Group Show, was Nga WAI Tohu [The Signatures], 2024’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi exhibition.

The opening itself was a delight with pōwhiri, the blessing by Harley Wade of the Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust and stirring haka and waiata by Tamaki College students. Moana Te Aira Te Uri Karaka Te Whero Clarke (Ngāti Paoa, Uri Karaka) followed, delivering a passionate and riveting performance of her new poem written for the exhibition. • Sandra Chesterman

