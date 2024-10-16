Ōmiha Rocky Bay residents say they are tired of picking up rubbish after Auckland Council removed their bus stop bin, and they’re frustrated the council isn’t listening to them when they say they need it back.

The council, at the direction of Mayor Wayne Brown, removed a third of all rubbish bins on Waiheke and across the Auckland region at the start of the year. A cost-cutting measure the council estimated would save $9.5million over the next eight years. But by May, councillors were receiving so many complaints about an increase in rubbish, they questioned if the savings were worth the backlash – and voted to request an estimate on the cost to restore the cut bins in places where there was an obvious need. However, there has been little sign of the council reversing course since.

• Paul Mitchell

