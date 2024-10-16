A beautiful new show opened at the Red Shed Arts Collective last Saturday. The Art of Being – Three Perspectives features figurative works from three artists who practise life drawing at the Catherine Mitchell Arts Centre. Yolanda Whitehead, Paul Dashwood and Elisa Quinteros all work with different mediums, and bring their own unique approaches to the human form. Their exhibition invites viewers to explore the myriad ways in which we express identity, emotion and connection.

Yolanda Whitehead mostly uses charcoal pencil and watercolour in her life drawing practice. When asked about her journey with art, Yolanda said “I have been drawing for as long as I can remember. I’m very sensitive to the beauty of the world around me and I enjoy the challenge of capturing it.”. She attends life drawing classes weekly, saying, “I enjoy the group of people that I meet with every week to draw and also our amazing models. It is so interesting to see everyone’s different approach, and the model’s reactions to our work. The drawings are always timed, so one needs to focus and simplify – the challenge can be frustrating but very satisfying at times.”

• Emma Hughes

