Reach Out Waiheke, Waiheke’s mental wellness community organisation, is planning a suite of events for Mental Health Awareness Week from Monday 23 to Sunday 29 September.

It’s well known that feeling connected to others is associated with better wellbeing because it gives us a sense of meaning, safety, support and purpose. The Walk for Wellness on Wednesday 25 September is a chance for people to bring a friend or meet a new one. Gather on Onetangi Beach opposite Charley Farley’s at 9.30am to start the walk along the length of the beach, followed by half price coffee at Charlie Farley’s.

• Tessa King

