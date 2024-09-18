School communities were advised last Friday afternoon that there is whooping cough on the island. Letters sent to Waiheke Primary School, Te Huruhi School and Waiheke High School caregivers said that cases had been identified at all schools. “A person at Waiheke Primary School has been identified as having whooping cough (pertussis),” the Te Whatu Ora letter to Waiheke Primary School parents said. “There is a small chance students and staff may have whooping cough if they have been near this infectious person.”

The letter stresses that the risk of spread is low, but that it is especially important to be aware of symptoms if you have a baby under 12 months in your household, as they can become seriously ill from whooping cough. Those with chronic lung conditions can also become very unwell.

• Tessa King

