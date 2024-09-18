Island equestrians join global march

Members of the island’s equestrian community rode down Oneroa’s main street last Sunday as part of a wider global event. The Worldwide Pass Wide and Slow horse march aimed to raise awareness of equestrian riders’ safety on roads.

Waiheke Island Riding Club’s Caroline Ryan says the idea behind the march was to get more people to sign the petition submitted to Parliament by the New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Network to give the country’s horse riders vulnerable road user status. Currently, the petition has over 5,500 signatures.

• Silvia Massa

