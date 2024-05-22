Kennedy Point Marina protester and Protect Pūtiki spokesperson Emily Māia Weiss was found guilty of trespassing at the marina construction site in Pūtiki Bay during the 2021 protests. She appeared before Judge Kirsten Lummis at the Auckland District Court last week, the first of nine people appearing in back-to-back judge-alone trials this month, with each facing charges related to their actions during the Pūtiki protests three years ago.

All parties involved agreed it was logical to have the same judge for all the cases and to have a common pool of evidence and witnesses. Weiss’s case was considered a test case, establishing principals and facts to be applied when Judge Lummis heard the other eight cases. • Paul Mitchell and Liza Hamilton

