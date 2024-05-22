Waiheke Theatre Company’s The Shakespeare Conspiracy is directed by Janis McArdie, who coordinates a cast of 20 local actors to bring the villains and heroes from Shakespeare’s plays to life through comedy, tragedy, love – and a fair share of intrigue.

The drama begins when rather dull travel agent Martin Shakespeare witnesses the murder of their best friend by a shadowy assassin. As the last living descendant of William Shakespeare, Martin discovers that they are at the heart of a 400-year-old conspiracy; Shakespeare’s villains are trapped in the theatre world and Martin is key to freeing them from their prison.

Sounds extraordinary? Let your imagination dive into this romantic yet tragic comedy, where timeless characters meet modern super heroes. • Jude Denny

This is the last week to see The Shakespeare Conspiracy, with showings at 7.30pm on Thursday 23 May, Friday 24 May and Saturday 25 May. Tickets are available from www.artworkstheatre.org.nz •