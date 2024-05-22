The Auckland Council is reportedly reviewing the resource consent decisions around a Great Barrier work site after issues with sediment running off into Enclosure Bay. Earlier this month, the council upheld four formal complaints from Waiheke residents about a breach of consent conditions leading to sediment getting into the water, and there may have been further issues with run-off since. Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley says the council is currently reviewing the decisions made in granting this consent, including the decision to ignore the local board’s recommendation to publicly notify the consent.

• Paul Mitchell

