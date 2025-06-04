The Catherine Mitchell Arts Centre won’t survive Auckland Council’s proposed leasing fee increases, says an executive board member for the centre, potentially ending nearly a century of support from the centre for the arts, and costing a dozen arts, cultural and social groups their home.

The council’s new community occupancy guidelines for council-owned buildings recommend the centre pays an annual rent of $1300, up from $1 under the previous guidelines, and raising its annual ‘operational expenses fee’ from less than $600 to $5000 a year.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025