After months of delay, the Waiheke Island Pony Club finally has approval to begin working on its rebuild in earnest. In May, the Waiheke Local Board resolved “in principle” to grant landowner approval for the Club to rebuild facilities at Te Huruhi Reserve after they were destroyed in a fire in February.

Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley told Gulf News this was on the basis of a “like for like” replacement, however when the pony club submitted its formal landowner approval request it included some changes. Board members discussed this in a workshop on 31 July. At that point workshops were still closed to the public and pony club members were not invited to attend. Cath says the board ultimately decided in light of these changes the approval would best be addressed in the next public board meeting –held last week on 28 August.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2024