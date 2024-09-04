Residents were blindsided this week when news broke that the only after-hours medical clinic on the island would close with almost immediate effect. However enquiries by Gulf News with Te Whatu Ora have revealed that the after-hours service had already had confirmation that its funding would be renewed for the coming year.

Ostend Medical Centre patients received an email from Waiheke Health Trust chief executive Jen Glover on Friday last week informing them that the Waiheke Oranga Urgent After-Hours service was closing immediately, leaving the island with no after-hours clinic for the coming weekend. The service had informed the trust it would no longer be delivering after-hours or weekend care. The after-hours service, which operated from the Red Cross building in Oneroa, ended on Friday 30 August.

• Paul Mitchell

