The average Waiheke pump price for Unleaded 91 is now $1.01 per litre more expensive than the NZ average price, and the priciest petrol on the island is $1.03 above average.

The central government is keeping an eye on Waiheke fuel prices, as the widening gap between what island motorists pay and mainland motorists pay at the pump grows to over a dollar per litre.

Waiheke pump prices for Unleaded 91 first reached a dollar more expensive than on the mainland at two of the island’s three petrol stations in the week of 11 April. By the 1 May the average gap was $1.02 per litre, and the most expensive price on the island was $1.06 per litre more. That came down slightly this week to an average gap of $1.01 and the highest price at time of publication was $1.03 more than on the mainland.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025

Subscribe and read Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender Online

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR