The central government is keeping an eye on Waiheke fuel prices, as the widening gap between what island motorists pay and mainland motorists pay at the pump grows to over a dollar per litre.

Waiheke pump prices for Unleaded 91 first reached a dollar more expensive than on the mainland at two of the island’s three petrol stations in the week of 11 April. By the 1 May the average gap was $1.02 per litre, and the most expensive price on the island was $1.06 per litre more. That came down slightly this week to an average gap of $1.01 and the highest price at time of publication was $1.03 more than on the mainland.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025