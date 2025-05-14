Patches of the invasive seaweed caulerpa have been located at three sites off the North-East coast of Te Hauturu-o-Toi (Little Barrier Island) but the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust hopes to start treatment as soon as Friday and continue over the weekend, aiming to eliminate the outbreak.

Nicola Rata-MacDonald, chief executive of the trust, says the discovery of caulerpa at Hauturu is yet another indication that the gulf/Tīkapa Moana is under threat, and is in need of urgent restorative action.

• Merrie Hewetson

