The pedestrian bridge at Little Oneroa has been closed for three years, and Auckland Transport hadn’t been able to figure out why. Now some community sleuthing by Waiheke Local Board chair Kylee Matthews has shed light on the likely story – a case of good Samaritans and miscommunication.

During last week’s Waiheke Local Board workshop, Auckland Transport’s Alex Elton-Farr said they had some funds left over in the budget so he was looking into reopening the pedestrian bridge crossing from Ocean View Road into Little Oneroa. The bridge has been closed since 2023, Elton-Farr said, but there was no clear record of why. Neither Auckland Transport or the council had been billed for works and staff or contractors were unaware of why it was closed. “So it has been a bit of a mystery internally.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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