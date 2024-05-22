A powerful new exhibition is currently gracing Waiheke Community Art Gallery Te Whare Taonga o Waiheke, showcasing two leading contemporary Māori artists. Waiheke’s Anton Forde (Taranaki, Gaeltacht, Gaelic, English) is showing a collection of significant works spanning 2019 – 2024 alongside a new installation by respected Aotearoa artist and academic Professor Robert Jahnke ONZM FRSNZ Arts Foundation Laureate 2023 (Ngāi Taharoa, Te Whānau a Iritekura, Te Whānau a Rakairoa o Ngāti Porou).

The pairing of these two artists is special because it was under the supervision of Professor Jahnke at Massey University’s Māori Visual Arts Programme Toioho ki Āpiti, that Forde gained a Post Graduate Diploma in Māori Visual Arts and a Masters of Māori Visual Arts with First Class Honours. “The significance and honour is huge for me to exhibit alongside Bob, who is an incredible artist as well as a rangatira/leader in bringing contemporary Māori art into the light for generations of artists,” says Forde.

• Emma Hughes has worked in the arts on Waiheke for more than 20 years. She welcomes contributions about Waiheke artists, art events and exhibitions. Please email waihekeartscolumn@gmail.com

