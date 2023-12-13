A 53-year-old man was arrested as Auckland Council staff, backed by police and security guards, moved in to dismantle the camp on Pūtiki Beach set up during the Kennedy Point Marina protests.

A group of Ngāti Pāoa descendants established the occupation to oppose the marina when construction began in March 2021 and erected several structures on the beach. The occupation continued long after the main protests ended, but as the marina was built fewer and fewer people remained. By July 2023, the occupation was essentially over with just one man living at the camp. • Paul Mitchell

