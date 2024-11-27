Budding chefs and designers have a user-friendly and good looking new space in Waiheke High School’s Creative Industries faculty in which to hone their culinary and design skills.

In 2022, the school began to transform its old drama room into a cutting edge test kitchen and design studio. The result is an innovative space blending high-end commercial grade hospitality equipment with local craftsmanship.

The aim of the new space is to “create an immersive environment that challenges students to transcend traditional classroom settings”, says department head Demelza Round.

• Tessa King

