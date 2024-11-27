Politicians of all stripes have paid tribute to the former MP for Auckland Central, Nikki Kaye, who died of breast cancer over the weekend.

At the age of 28, Kaye was the first National MP to win Auckland Central, unseating Labour’s Judith Tizard. She went on to beat Jacinda Ardern twice, in 2011 and 2014, and Helen White in 2017. She also held cabinet positions, including deputy to former National leader Todd Muller.

Minister of Finance Nicola Willis told The New Zealand Herald her colleague was “so full of energy that she would literally run down corridors”, while Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Kaye “poured her heart and soul into the electorate”.

“I would very fondly describe us as frenemies.”

The 44-year-old had been involved with the party since she was a teenager, as a member of the Young Nationals and researcher in the National Leader’s Office.

• Julie Hill

