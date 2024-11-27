Dan Tisch says he has had the time of his life as a leader and chairperson of the Waiheke Sea Scouts but now it’s time to move on and he’s putting a call out to other parents to get involved. “You won’t regret stepping forward. It won’t be easy but it will be worth every effort,” he says.

There’s not much else Dan would rather do than spend time in beautiful natural landscapes or in a pristine marine environment with his own family and other families who share similar values. He’s done a fair amount of it too. Prior to his seven years with Sea Scouts on the island, Dan and his family spent five years in the Swiss Alps and he also did a stint at the Educo Adventure School in Canada.

• Sarah Gloyer