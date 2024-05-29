Ecozip’s Locals Day is back again in 2024. The event will be the adventure tourism company’s third edition and will be held on Sunday 23 June. Residents are invited to zipline over the Onetangi native bush for reduced prices while supporting local charity groups.

Ecozip’s managing director, Gavin Oliver, says the company encourages Waiheke residents to nominate island-based charities and community groups, “three of which will then be the recipients of the money raised by Locals Day.”

Last year, the event raised $7,500 and Gavin says he hopes to raise more this time. “We’ve made a lot of space available for the day, so if it all sells, like it did in 2021, it’ll be a huge help for three really deserving organisations.” • Silvia Massa

