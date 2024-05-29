Philanthropists John and Jo Gow have sold their stunning 13-hectare estate at Waiheke’s eastern end, described by comedian Billy Connolly as one of Aotearoa’s “most beautiful and peaceful places”.

The Cowes Bay Road property has its own private bay with a jetty and two helipads and is home to the world-class Connells Bay Sculpture Park.

The Kiwi couple have combined their passion for art and nature with the park, started in 1998, planting 20,000 native trees and commissioning over 30 large works by renowned New Zealand sculptors including Chris Booth, Peter Nicholls, Michael Parekowhai, Fiona Connor and Fatu Feu’u. • Liza Hamilton

