Waiheke-owned sister news papers Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender took out a clutch of top honours at the New Zealand Community Newspaper Association’s annual awards night, held last Thursday at Auckland’s Hilton Hotel.

Best Magazine went to Waiheke Weekender for the second year in a row, with judges’ comments that every square inch of the publication said, “we are Waiheke”.

“In-depth local stories and island guides are all expertly designed,” they said. “Given its weekly cadence this is an impressive publication.”

The Best Community Involvement Award was a tie between Gulf News for hosting the Great Gulf News Trolley Derby and The Valley Profile for its action plan to help with the Thames Homeless crisis.

Both came from completely different angles but were worthy of a win, said judges, describing the trolley derby as a “real community experience”. • Liza Hamilton

