Waiheke Island Pony Club was given a rolling one-year lease for Lot 2 of Te Huruhi Recreational Reserve at last Wednesday’s Waiheke Local Board meeting. The lease can be terminated with just 12-months’ notice.

Although the Waiheke Local Board had intended to grant the pony club a lease of somewhere between three and five years, their use of the wording “short term” in reference to the lease in the Local Parks Management Plan has restricted the board to only offer the club a shorter year-to-year lease.

• Paul Mitchell

