Auckland Transport is preparing to seek expressions of interest in several commercial units at the Mātiatia ferry terminal as lease terms end.

At a recent Waiheke Local Board workshop, AT principal property manager Thomas Goehring briefed the board members on how this was being handled. There are four units where the current tenants are shifting to month-to-month temporary leases as AT goes through the required tender process, makes internal evaluations and awards the new leases. The affected lots are Unit 1 occupied by Shed 36 café, Unit 3B where Waiheke Car Rentals currently operates, Unit 4 with Go Rentals, and Unit 6 which is currently the E-Ride Waiheke kiosk.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025