A 19-year-old man is dead and a woman seriously injured after a three-wheel Yamaha Tricity scooter crashed into a tree at Little Oneroa over Labour Weekend.

Emergency services were called to Ocean View Road just before 2pm on Sunday 26 October, responding to reports that a three-wheeled motorbike had hit a tree. “One person sadly died at the scene, while another was airlifted to hospital,” the police media centre reports.

