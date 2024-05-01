A car dumped on Awaawaroa Road was set on fire on Anzac Day. Sergeant Matthews says the car had been involved in a number of incidents with police over the past couple of weeks, then turned up abandoned at the end of Wharf Road. The car was later moved to Awaawaroa Road, where it was graffitied. The “scribbles” were the type of messages to AT and the owner irate residents often leave when they get sick of an abandoned car sitting on their street, Sergeant Matthews says.

The car was set on fire around 1pm on Thursday, during the Anzac Day commemorations. “It was done then knowing fire and police staff were busy participating in the event.

• Paul Mitchell

Full Story in this week’s Gulf News

