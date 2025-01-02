A man in his 70s got stuck at the bottom of a cliff at Kennedy Point after falling 20 metres while taking a morning walk.

Emergency services were called at 6.45am on Saturday when the man couldn’t find a way back up and was stranded on the rocks, cut off by the tide. Waiheke Volunteer Fire Brigade fire chief Bruce Sciascia says they struggled to find him at first but located him at the end of Kennedy Point around 7am. When emergency workers couldn’t find a way to the man, an ambulance crew went to Kennedy Point Marina to borrow a small boat to rescue him. “But the waves were quite big, and the boat started taking on water, so they decided it was safer to put him back on the rocks and call the rescue helicopter.”

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025