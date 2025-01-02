Waiheke’s passionate conservationist and artist Charlie Thomas is exhibiting work at the New Zealand Maritime Museum’s Into Ocean and Ice. Charlie was part of a group of 22 young New Zealanders who travelled to one of the coldest points on earth; South Georgia Island in the British Territory of the Antarctic, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest Henry Shackleton’s final adventure, the Quest expedition, which marked the end of the heroic era of Antarctic exploration.

The show is the culmination of the three-week expedition, a scholarship offered by the Antarctic Heritage Trust.

Charlie is well known on Waiheke for his passion for conservation, especially around birds. A self-proclaimed “bird nerd”, he got to mix his two passions by sharing his adventure in watercolour paintings that are now on display at the museum.

