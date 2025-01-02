Patients enrolled at any of Waiheke’s three medical centres are now paying the same rates for after-hours care.

Waiheke Health Trust chief executive Jen Glover says Ostend Medical Centre is subsidising visits to Waiheke Medical Centre’s after-hours service at the Red Cross Building so patients enrolled with them will pay the same as those enrolled at Waiheke Medical Centre and Piritahi Hau Ora. “By doing this Ostend Medical is demonstrating our commitment to health equity for our whole community.”

Jen says when an Ostend Medical patient visits the after-hours clinic, they won’t be billed at the time. Instead Waiheke Medical will provide a record of the visit to Ostend Medical, which will bill the patient at the subsidised rate within 24 hours.

• Paul Mitchell

