New Zealand’s fast-growing adventure/team-building industry will be taking stock after a court’s decision to award $60,000 reparations to a Waiheke student who lost sight in an eye after a slingshot accident.

University student Jack Grunfeld suffered serious injury back in 2019 when a three-person slingshot snapped and hit his face along with a tennis ball. Jack, who was 15 at the time, had been attending a teambuilding activity organised by Team Up Events at Lake Tikitapu in Rotorua. He lost 92 per cent of his vision in one eye after the accident, and Judge JH Lovell-Smith acknowledged this changed his life forever. • Liza Hamilton

