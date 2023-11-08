Pare Hauraki Kaimoana’s massive, and controversial Coromandel fish farm has leapt over its final regulatory hurdle as the Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI)signs off on the proposal.

Pare Hauraki Kaimoana, which is owned by the Hauraki Māori Trust Board that represents 12 iwi, submitted their application for the aquaculture farm to the Waikato Regional Council in 2020.

The fin fish farm will cover nearly 300 hectares in the Coromandel Marine Farming Zone, 11 kilometres east of Waiheke. It will comprise of five blocks, three for farming kingfish in pens and two for farming mussels, sea cucumbers, sponges and seaweed. Proponents of the farm estimate annual production levels as high as 8000 tonnes of kingfish, and the project will create 452 full-time jobs and have an economic benefit to the region of $135 million per year. • Paul Mitchell

