Hold on to your (Cuisine) hat!

Last Monday night’s Cuisine Good Food Awards saw Onetangi restaurant Three Seven Two retain its prestigious ‘hat’ in the Good Food Guide, meaning they are considered ‘up there with the best’.

Resilience, innovation and exceptional dining experiences are the hallmarks of the awards, with awarded restaurants demonstrating a “commitment to excellence within the New Zealand hospitality industry – pushing boundaries and shaping the future of dining in Aotearoa”. From long-term favourites to newcomers on the restaurant scene, the list features examples of outstanding atmosphere, service and menus.

Also acknowledging Three Seven Two in its destinations category, the awards judging panel described the menu and service at the Waiheke favourite as “well worth the effort to get here from the mainland. The snacks alone are worth a visit but we suggest you settle in and take some time to enjoy the full menu by the brilliant Bronwen Laight”.

• Tessa King

Full story in this week's Gulf News

