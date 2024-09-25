There have been no further sightings of the juvenile pygmy blue whale that got itself wedged underneath a wharf on Kawau Island last Monday, but the Department of Conservation (DOC) has asked Waiheke residents and ferry users to continue to keep an eye out for it.

The whale, approximately 14 to 15 metres in length, swam underneath the private wharf at Schoolhouse Bay and became stuck, requiring a complex operation to free it.

• Tessa King

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2024