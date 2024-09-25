Piritahi Marae hosted a three-day hui over the weekend that culminated in a Palestine solidarity procession from the marae, through Blackpool, and up Ocean View Road to Artworks Theatre.

Around 30 people arrived on the island on Friday to attend the Kaiāwhina wānanga. The Kaiāwhina concept was initiated by Bianca Ranson and others in an attempt to keep those rallying on various issues safe. Bianca says the wānanga was “an opportunity for us all to come together and build on the work we have been doing over the past year. We hosted our whānau and friends from Palestine, Tāmaki and Heretaunga Hastings. As a group we focus on community care, including marshalling at rallies and marches.”

• Tessa King

