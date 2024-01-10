© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

This summer boating families at Blackpool are reporting extensive mats of fine black seaweed growing up from the seafloor and that could potentially be the source of the algae washing ashore on Blackpool and Surfdale beaches.

Auckland Council and the Cawthron Institute (an independent science research organisation) are currently doing studies to learn more about these seaweed species. Currently they are unable to confirm if the seaweed growing on the island’s sea floor and floating in deeper waters is related to the seaweed rotting and creating the stench on the shoreline. • Silva Massa

