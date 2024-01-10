Record recycling as over half of all island waste diverted

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

Island Waste Collective has set a new annual record in recycled material. The recycling organisation has diverted 3,128.20 tonnes of waste in the last year, with almost half of total waste being diverted to Auckland’s recycling and recovery facility, Visy.

“It’s been an awesome year,” says Island Waste Collective manager Keith Enoka. “I came to the board about six months ago and we went from diverting 31 percent of the waste to 52 percent.” • Silva Massa

