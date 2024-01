© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

Ngāti Paoa is reminding boaties to stay clear of Waiheke’s rāhui zone as it gears up for a trial to remove the toxic caulerpa seaweed, starting Monday.

The rāhui/restriction, put in place by Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust in August, asks people not to anchor or disturb the seabed within one nautical mile (1.8km) of Thompson’s Point and the entire stretch of Onetangi Bay. • Liza Hamilton

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!