Critically acclaimed indie folk songwriter Mel Parsons will perform on Waiheke in September as part of her Sabotage tour, following the recent release of her album of the same name.

Mel says her new work focuses on self-sabotage, “an experience that many people have”.

“As a creative person we tend to battle with these things. But I also like to leave the songs open to people so they can put their experiences and meaning to it.”

Silvia Massa

