The gap between what islanders pay for fuel compared to their mainland counterparts has been widening for over a decade, with Waiheke motorists this week paying 86 or 87 cents per litre more than they would to fill up in Howick and at least 91 cents per litre more than the national average.

In 2012, Gulf News reported Waiheke motorists were paying just 20 cents per litre more than Auckland drivers. The most expensive 91 petrol on the island then was $2.36 a litre.

By 2015, the gap had grown to 37 cents per litre, although at the time nationwide fuel prices had dropped significantly and the most expensive petrol on Waiheke was $2.08 cents. • Paul Mitchell

