As part of their North Island tour, Wellingtonian indie folk band Even the Lost is coming to Waiheke with a set filled with folk classics alongside some original material. The concert starts at 5pm on Sunday 14 July at the Waiheke Musical Museum.

“I love Waiheke and I’ve done a lot of gigs in the past. I am looking forward to playing there, plus other members haven’t played there before,” says Even the Lost guitarist and songwriter Bob McNeill, who plays alongside singer and multi-instrumentalist Em Griffiths and Rob Henderson on bass. • Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd