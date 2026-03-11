After seven months of stalemate, waiting for a bureaucratic knot to be untied for the restoration of a critical support service, the families of the Waiheke Special Need Support Group are cautiously optimistic there are small signs of movement.

The group’s families lost the respite services previously provided by Spectrum Care out of Melanna House in Ostend back in October. The service helped care for children while their parents worked to financially support them until Spectrum announced budget cuts meant it was no longer financially viable to carry on providing the service – although it still had the lease for Melanna House until March 2026.

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