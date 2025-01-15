Fullers’ new electric hydrofoil ferry Kermadec is due to make its first commercial voyage at the end of the month. Fullers360 chief executive Mike Horne says the emissions-free ferry, which will offer a tour of the Hauraki Gulf for up to eight passengers at a time, is the first fully electric hydrofoil commercial tourism experience in the world.

A hydrofoil is a wing-like structure that lifts a boat out of the water and helps it move more efficiently, as used by Emirates Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup.

The ferry trip will start at Auckland Viaduct and take 40 minutes, providing panoramic views of Auckland’s skyline, the Harbour Bridge and Waitematā Harbour. Passengers will learn about the world-leading Kiwi technology behind the hydrofoil and listen to informative commentary about Auckland and the Hauraki Gulf islands. “The launch of our new Electric Hydrofoil Experience has been highly anticipated by Kiwis and visitors to New Zealand so we are thrilled to be able to now offer this unique experience to the public,” Mike says.

