“Your son is a miracle” is how one of Mexico’s top neurosurgeons and a family friend of Carlos Bravo describes his son Arturo.

After the Waiheke community rallied to help him and his family overcome a desperate situation, hospitality worker Carlos Arturo Bravo Ibarra is swiftly improving and will soon return to Querétaro, Mexico to continue his recovery.

In August last year the 33 year old, who had been living on the island for six months, suddenly had a stroke while he was in bed. After Hato Hone St John staff assisted him, the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust crew took him to Auckland City Hospital. The doctors there were not hopeful about his diagnosis, or his future, as his brain scans showed no signs of activity.

One of Arturo’s friends contacted his parents, Carlos Bravo and Dulce Ibarra, to tell them about his critical medical state. The pair sprang into action so they could be by his side in Auckland.

