A one-size-fits-all approach will not work in the eradication and treatment of exotic caulerpa and there is concern that some methods result in fragmentation and further spread of the seaweed pest.

Meanwhile, exotic caulerpa around Waiheke now appears less dense, but is spreading further.

This was the takeaway from a public meeting held at Piritahi Marae at the end of last month, with NIWA marine ecologist Dr Leigh Tait presenting an update on developments on treatment and surveillance of exotic caulerpa. • Liza Hamilton

