Waiheke’s Darleen Tana has quit the Green Party but her future remains unclear. At time of Gulf News going to press she had not resigned from Parliament despite mounting public pressure. She may choose to continue to sit as an independent MP.

Tana has spent more than half of her Parliamentary career suspended while an independent investigation by the Green Party probed her links to allegations of migrant exploitation. These allegations centre around her husband’s e-bike company and are before the Employment Relations Authority. • Liza Hamilton

