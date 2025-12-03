A plane that has been crisscrossing island skies in recent weeks has been busy documenting the island’s coastlines as part of a coastal mapping project. The information gathered will be used to help prepare and protect coastal communities and infrastructure from the impacts of climate change, such as sea-level rise.

The 3D Coastal Mapping Programme (3DCM) is part of the National Adaptation Plan, developed in partnership with the Ministry for the Environment.

